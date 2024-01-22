The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $95.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $95.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

