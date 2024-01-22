The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

IPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPG. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 208.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

IPG opened at $31.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

