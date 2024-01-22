The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.85.

HIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NYSE HIG opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $85.16.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.79%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $5,407,576.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,289,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,468 shares of company stock worth $14,730,045. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

