The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Hits New 1-Year High at $392.04

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $392.04 and last traded at $390.70, with a volume of 467549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $382.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.22.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GS

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $339.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,407 shares of company stock worth $1,644,209 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.