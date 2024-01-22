The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duolingo in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $176.78.

Duolingo Stock Performance

DUOL opened at $194.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -720.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.90. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $82.13 and a 1-year high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.57, for a total value of $1,465,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,553.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $207,262.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,200 shares of company stock valued at $67,630,090. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

