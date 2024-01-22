The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target to $31.00

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VECO. Benchmark increased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.50 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,915.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $871,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,152 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,900 shares of company stock worth $2,232,795. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Veeco Instruments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 520,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,035 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 8.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.