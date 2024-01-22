The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter worth $212,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $302.06 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $319.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.00 and its 200-day moving average is $290.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.81.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

