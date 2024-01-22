The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Children’s Place by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Children’s Place by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Children’s Place by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $21.94 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $273.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.05. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $480.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

