The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,571 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 2.5% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $19,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,735,442,000 after purchasing an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,960. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.48. 5,328,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $112.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.