The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by WealthSpring Partners LLC

WealthSpring Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 175,431.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $221,773,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $216.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,694,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,031. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.01. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.