The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank grew its position in Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.88.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $1.73 on Monday, hitting $213.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,382,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,461,586. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.25 and a 12-month high of $267.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day moving average of $218.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

