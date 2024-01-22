Texas Instruments (TXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 guidance at $1.35-1.57 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. On average, analysts expect Texas Instruments to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TXN stock opened at $173.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a market capitalization of $157.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.80.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

