Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.22.

Shares of TCBI opened at $63.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $107,012.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,929.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,828,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $672,186 over the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the third quarter worth $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

