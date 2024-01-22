Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Draper Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Draper Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,556 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 10.0% of Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Draper Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 38.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,899 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Tesla by 104.1% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 50,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $216.61. The company had a trading volume of 26,657,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,420,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.86. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.27 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $688.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,510,618 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.97.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

