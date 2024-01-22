Tectum Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $194.55 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Tectum token can now be bought for about $26.85 or 0.00066656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $194.55 million and $1.83 million worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum was first traded on February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,245,356 tokens. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The official message board for Tectum is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Tectum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 4,981,934.07815669 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 27.85414159 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,656,997.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using U.S. dollars.

