Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.12.

Teck Resources Stock Up 2.7 %

About Teck Resources

Shares of TECK.B opened at C$51.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.77. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$44.70 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

