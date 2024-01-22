Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Lowered to C$56.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Free Report) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Eight Capital set a C$70.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$65.12.
Teck Resources Stock Up 2.7 %
About Teck Resources
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
