TD Cowen Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $415.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $351.31.

Shares of HD opened at $362.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.76.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,334.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

