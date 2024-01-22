TD Cowen Boosts Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Intel from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised Intel from a reduce rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a PE ratio of -120.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -125.00%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

