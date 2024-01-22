TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$61.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TRP has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on TC Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$55.00.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$52.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.82. TC Energy has a one year low of C$43.70 and a one year high of C$58.56. The firm has a market cap of C$54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.80.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 4.2033898 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,657.14%.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. Also, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total value of C$34,299.99. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock worth $179,330. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

