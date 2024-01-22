Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $200.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as high as $165.54 and last traded at $164.95, with a volume of 68871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.10.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.60.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,257,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 8,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total transaction of $1,257,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $38,161.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of -18.28, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

