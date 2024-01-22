Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TTWO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.05. The stock had a trading volume of 336,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $104.13 and a one year high of $165.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total transaction of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after buying an additional 929,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

