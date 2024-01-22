Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Price Target Raised to $133.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $115.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.79. The company has a market capitalization of $592.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 56,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 30,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,611,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,136,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,724,000 after buying an additional 196,867 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,554,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,111,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

