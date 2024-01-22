Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $118.00

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 121.48 ($1.55), with a volume of 753632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Synthomer in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 350 ($4.45) price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Synthomer from GBX 115 ($1.46) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synthomer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 237.83 ($3.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 146.53. The company has a market cap of £198.71 million, a PE ratio of -50.80, a PEG ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.67.



Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

