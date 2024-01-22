Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV opened at $37.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $44.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 52.7% in the third quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,485,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $55,365,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Synovus Financial by 591.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,335,000 after acquiring an additional 980,341 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,702,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,530,000 after acquiring an additional 977,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,937,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,502,000 after acquiring an additional 941,244 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.