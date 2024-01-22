Synchrony Financial (SYF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Synchrony Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SYF stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

