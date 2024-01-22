Susquehanna Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $42.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTC. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.32.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.99. Intel has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Intel by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Intel by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 378,413 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,654,000 after acquiring an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Intel by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 8,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

