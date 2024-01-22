sUSD 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.58 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. sUSD has a total market cap of $59.29 million and $3.58 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD was first traded on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 59,453,211 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

