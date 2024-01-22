Sunny Optical Technology (Group) (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.73

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.73 and last traded at $6.73, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Stock Performance
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile
Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.
