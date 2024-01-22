Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Trading 8.6% Higher

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.89 and last traded at $10.85. 664,980 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,660,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.