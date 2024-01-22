Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SMMF opened at $28.55 on Thursday. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $31.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $419.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 22.04%. The company had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 275,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,052,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

See Also

