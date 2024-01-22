Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Up 0.5 %

SPH opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.12. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.49.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $226.60 million during the quarter.

Suburban Propane Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 67.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Suburban Propane Partners

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $77,327.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Suburban Propane Partners news, CEO Michael A. Stivala sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $781,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,291 shares in the company, valued at $5,004,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samuel Hodges sold 4,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $77,327.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,278 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suburban Propane Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 26.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 5.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,259 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 3.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

