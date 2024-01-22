Substratum 1-Day Volume Tops $55.31 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 43.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 43.3% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $115,062.32 and approximately $55.31 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00018214 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00023286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,521.01 or 0.99298257 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011760 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.83 or 0.00213140 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003921 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036091 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

