Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,507,912,000 after buying an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $312,539,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Stryker Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.71. The company had a trading volume of 740,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,491. The stock has a market cap of $119.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.02. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.96 and a fifty-two week high of $317.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total transaction of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

