Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s 10th Largest Position

Pensioenfonds Rail & OV reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 128,513 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.9% of Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 4.1% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $314.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,859. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $248.96 and a 1-year high of $317.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.02. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 47.48%.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.57, for a total value of $215,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,722.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

