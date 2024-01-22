Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 515 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 13,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.21. 1,264,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,496,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $123.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

