Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Sells 108 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 96.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on SNA shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total value of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at $197,958,532.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Snap-on Stock Performance
Shares of SNA traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.45. 28,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,598. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $281.56 and its 200 day moving average is $271.47.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Snap-on Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.
Snap-on Company Profile
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
