Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $79.67. 493,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,649. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.42.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WEC. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Insider Activity

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

