Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 23,706 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EW traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.69. The company had a trading volume of 983,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $391,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,545.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $547,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

