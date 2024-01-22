StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.87

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.87 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 2727904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of StoneCo from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.25. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 2.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. StoneCo had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.25 million. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,451,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666,575 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,379,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth $35,504,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,404,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 3,224,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

