StockNews.com Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

WNS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

WNS Stock Performance

WNS stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WNS

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WNS

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

