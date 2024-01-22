StockNews.com Upgrades FedEx (NYSE:FDX) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $289.93.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $246.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.62 and a 200-day moving average of $256.13. The company has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. FedEx has a 52-week low of $183.59 and a 52-week high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 97,091 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

