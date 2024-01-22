StockNews.com Upgrades Alcoa (NYSE:AA) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.21.

Get Alcoa alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Alcoa

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $27.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.74.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.29. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alcoa by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alcoa

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.