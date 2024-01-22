StockNews.com Lowers Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Price Performance

PKOH opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $21.74. Park-Ohio has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $28.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $332.04 million, a P/E ratio of -126.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,731 shares of company stock valued at $700,775. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 501.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $53,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.