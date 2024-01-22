StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Safeguard Scientifics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SFE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Safeguard Scientifics

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Safeguard Scientifics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 992,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 32,504.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 128,391 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Safeguard Scientifics

(Get Free Report)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.