StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEIP. TheStreet raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Trading Down 4.1 %

MEI Pharma stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $31.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.80.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $9.93. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the second quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $31,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

