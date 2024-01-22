StockNews.com Downgrades Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Lakeland Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LAKE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39. Lakeland Industries has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 73,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 710,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,641,000 after buying an additional 12,219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 592,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 18,661 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 581,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 579,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.