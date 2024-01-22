StockNews.com Downgrades Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) to Hold

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of AVNW opened at $30.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $355.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.65. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $39.80.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $87.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.53 million. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 42,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

