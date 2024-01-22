StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
