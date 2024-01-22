StockNews.com Begins Coverage on The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.58 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXYN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 41.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

