StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

NYSE TGH opened at $49.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.79. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $49.73.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 29.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 128.9% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 342,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,766,000 after buying an additional 192,996 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Textainer Group during the third quarter worth $330,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Textainer Group by 340.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

