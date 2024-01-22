StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMFree Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

