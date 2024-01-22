StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Salem Media Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45.
Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group
Salem Media Group Company Profile
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
