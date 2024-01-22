StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $9.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.45.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.73 million. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 17.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 553,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 49,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 75.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 70,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.